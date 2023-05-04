2 . Caesar

Caesar is a very sweet one-year-old mastiff cross who loves to be around people and having lots of fuss and attention. Caesar is a very playful boy who loves all types of toys and gets through them pretty quickly, so loves regular shopping trips to pick out more. His favourite thing to do is explore new places and he loves his long walks in the woods. He will need a patient and confident new owner who will help him settle into the home. Phone: 01908 584000 Email: [email protected] Photo: NAWT Bedfordshire