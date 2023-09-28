Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Leighton Buzzard-based charity which provides support for children and young adults with mental and physical disabilities was the winner when three golfers tied for top spot in an annual event at the town’s Plantation Road club.

More than 100 Leighton members, friends and guests took part in the Plum Duffs annual fundraiser, with £5,900 donated to Leighton Buzzard Mencap who provide round-the-year support to children and adults with mental disabilities, some of whom have physical difficulties as well.

The golf event is organised annually by retired local businessman Geoff Dimmock, who was awarded the British Empire Medal two years ago for his services to Leighton Buzzard and surrounding communities.

Plum Duff competitors with charity event organisor Geoff Dimmock and MENCAP officials Gaye Beattie and Peter Ingram.

The former milkman who became a successful turf accountant in Leighton has been a member of Leighton Buzzard Golf Club for over 30 years and organiser of a group affectionately known as the “Plum Duffs”, who meet and play regularly, raising funds throughout the year for charity.

Over £90,000 has been donated by the Plum Duffs in recent years to organisations including CLIC Sargent, Addenbrookes hospital and specialist groups treating cancer, leukaemia, Alzheimers and heart and liver conditions.

Says Geoff: “Businesses in Leighton, Milton Keynes and surrounding areas have been exceptionally supportive and we thank them sincerely for their generosity. Every penny goes to help others in need, young and the elderly, and we hope to continue doing so for some years to come.”

Mencap secretary Peter Ingram, who together with MENCAP chair Gaye Beattie was presented with a cheque by Mr Dimmock, said: “This is a tremendous contribution sincerely appreciated by the Mencap team who voluntarily give up their time to help people with disabilities.

“We are also fortunate in having support from students at both Cedars and Vandyke schools, whose enthusiasm and commitment enable us to offer one-to-one support for all participants in our Summer Holiday Club, which benefits disabled children and their families. The donation from the Plum Duffs helps us to provide this support when that from the special schools ceases for the summer.

“Their generosity will also help us to continue running our evening clubs, one for children and one for adults, which for some of their members is the highlight of their week, and our Opportunity group for families with pre-school children.”

The golf competition was won by Leighton club golfer Jason Brooks who beat Graham Goodge and Chris Yirrell on countback after they each carded 46 points, one clear of David Vaughan who beat his son David by one shot. Tom Davis, Ed Stephenson, Jullian Scarr, Len Neal and Steve Molyneux completed the Top 10 male line-up.

Phil Coumbe, Graham Goodge, Graham Freer and Avril Simpson won nearest-the-pin prizes, with Avril finishing top female with 39 points. Ladies captain Oonagh Russell was runner-up.