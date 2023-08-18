Clockwise from top left: Theo Jackson, Izi Isufl, Kieran Collins and Ben Cullen. Pics supplied by Cedars Upper School

Students at Cedars Upper School in Leighton Buzzard were celebrating after achieving a superb set of A-level exam results.

Mark Gibbs, headteacher, said: “Our students have achieved excellence again this year, with a total of 35 students receiving a full set of grades at A* to B.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are very proud of all our sixth formers today, who have shown high aspiration, determination and resilience to achieve their absolute best particularly in light of students’ lost learning due to Covid. Recent years have suffered disruption meaning this year group did not sit GCSEs in 2021. However, despite this, they have excelled and have secured grades in A levels and equivalent qualifications that enable exciting opportunities for the future.”

The school says these results are the culmination of years of hard work from staff and highlight the high quality teaching that students receive at our outstanding 6th Form. Mr Gibbs also wanted to thank parents and carers for their continued support and commitment, which has been so important in students’ success this year.

Cedars Upper School’s top performers include Kieran Collins who achieved three A*s and is heading to Warwick University to study maths; Ben Cullen who received an A* and two As and will study maths at Exeter University; Izi Isufl who achieved an A* and three As and will read law at Kings College London University; Theo Jackson who obrained three A* and an A and is heading to Newcastle University to study biochemistry; Soyun Jung who gained an A* and two As and is going to Oxford University to study psychology; Georgie King who achieved an A* and three As and is going to Sheffield University to study biomedical science; Jessica Parker-Naples who gained three A*s and will study English literature at Cardiff University; Aleesha Vaughn who achieved two A*s and two As and is going to Warwick University to study sociology; Luke Waring who gained an A* and two As and is heading to Manchester University to study Spanish and Italian; Molly Clarke who achieved two As and a B and will study art foundation in Milton Keynes; and Myah Dixon who achieved an A*, an A and a B and is going to Nottingham University to study biology.

Megan Levey, head of sixth form, congratulated the students, saying:” Our students have performed exceptionally well. We are incredibly proud of how successful they have been today and also how they have developed throughout their whole sixth form journey. At least 85% of our students will be going to their preferred choice of university. It has been a privilege to guide them through their two years here with us at Cedars Sixth Form and I know they will go on to achieve excellence in whatever they choose to pursue.”