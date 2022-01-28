Ace 'Yes We Can' Leighton Buzzard tennis coach Sara is served with top award

Inspirational 'Yes We Can' tennis coach Sara Bamford has scooped the Bedfordshire Lawn Tennis Association Award in the disability category.

Sara who has led the tennis part of the ground-breaking Rotary programme since October 2017 has just been recognised by Bedfordshire LTA winning the 2021 Disability Award and ensuring entry into the LTA regional finals with the possibility of a place in the nationals.

The awards aim to recognise and highlight the many achievements of individuals involved in tennis who dedicate so much of their time and effort for the benefit of others. Sara gets the added bonus of the opportunity to go to the Wimbledon Championships this year.

Rotary coach Sara Bamford

Richard Johnson, of the Leighton Linslade Rotary Club, and chairman of the 'Yes We Can' programme team said: “Sara has been a vital part of the development of disability sport in South West Bedfordshire and has proved to be a truly inspirational sporting leader during the pandemic, demonstrating massive innovation and enabling the continuation and growth of disability tennis during a unprecedented period. Sara made all the difference for a number of individuals , who in some cases only left home during lockdown for tennis, an immeasurable contribution to our community."