Action Day promises to bring a 'marked improvement' to Leighton Buzzard area

Leighton Buzzard will be the focus of a Community Action Day this Tuesday (July 13) with the promise of "marked improvement" in the area following the event.

Organised by Central Beds Council, the action day will see the council working alongside some of its local partner agencies, with the efforts taking place guided by feedback that has been received from residents.

A spokesman said: "Our highways, waste and housing teams will be working alongside Bedfordshire Police and Bedfordshire Fire Service to carry out high visibility patrols, business visits, tidying up areas, offering fire prevention advice, bike marking, and much, much more.

Leighton Buzzard

"The aim is for our Leighton Buzzard residents to be able to see a marked improvement in the area following the event.

"Our Safer Communities and Partnership Team will also be in the town centre offering information and advice, so please do come along and talk to us."