Affordable housing deemed 'unaffordable' in Central Bedfordshire

File photo of an aerial view of houses.

Affordable housing is 'unaffordable' in Central Bedfordshire as low earners spend too much of their income on rent, a new study suggests.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Housing justice charity Shelter said the Government has prioritised investment in affordable homes and called for sustained investment in cheaper social housing instead.

It comes after the Government announced a £500 million investment into the existing Affordable Homes Programme in the Autumn Budget, aimed at delivering up to 5,000 social and affordable homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But new research by Shelter has deemed affordable homes in Central Bedfordshire 'unaffordable'.

Analysis of Office for National Statistics data shows the median weekly affordable rent for a one-bed property in Central Bedfordshire is £144.

Meanwhile, the 25th percentile of weekly gross pay in the area is £456.

It means a person in Central Bedfordshire living in affordable housing and earning this wage will spend around 32% of their income on rent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ONS deems an area 'affordable' if a private-renting household spends 30% or less of their gross pay on rent.

Income from benefits was not included in Shelter's research as it is difficult to estimate.

Regardless of benefit income, the charity argued "affordable housing ought to be affordable to an individual in work without needing government support via benefits".

The research found 42% of areas across England have 'unaffordable' affordable housing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Such housing is most unaffordable in Lewes, East Sussex, at £798 a month – which represents 55% of pay for the lowest quarter of local earners.

Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, said: "For decades now we’ve been haemorrhaging social homes and instead of replacing them, money is instead being funnelled into so called 'affordable homes', which too often just aren’t affordable to people on low incomes."

Ms Neate added social housing represents "the only genuinely affordable housing" and is "the only long-term solution to our housing emergency" because rents are calculated with local incomes and are lower than private rents.

She called on the Government to include sustained investment in building new social homes in its upcoming Spring Spending Review.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shelter's research shows social housing is affordable for individuals on low pay in 98% of areas across England.

In Central Bedfordshire, those earning the 25th percentile wage will spend around 23% of their gross income on a one-bed social rental property.

Sean Palmer, executive director at homeless charity St Mungo's, said: "We all know there is a housing crisis – it has a real impact on our clients, pushing people into homelessness and extending the period people continue to suffer."

Mr Palmer added the Government's target of building 90,000 social homes per year "is fundamental to resolving the housing and the homelessness crisis".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government spokesperson said: "We will deliver 1.5 million homes as part of our Plan for Change including the biggest boost to social and affordable housing in a generation.

"We have asked Homes England to maximise the number of social rent homes delivered, and future new investment will also prioritise this."