Age UK and The Wombles ask Leighton Buzzard residents to put planet first on Global Recycling Day

Global Recycling Day is on March 18

By Jo Robinson
Published 15th Mar 2023, 14:31 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 14:31 GMT

A charity shop is asking residents to put the planet first this Saturday (March 18) and mark Global Recycling Day.

Age UK and its "new friends", TV stars The Wombles, are helping spread the message of sustainability and asking people to take part by donating their unwanted items to the Lake Street shop in Leighton Buzzard. The Wombles are working with the charity throughout the year as it celebrates its 50th anniversary.

An Age UK spokeswoman said: "Together we hope to inspire people to adopt positive, Womble-style behaviour, whether that’s by recycling unwanted goods and donating them, or by reusing pre-loved items purchased in the charity’s shops."

Age UK, Leighton Buzzard. Photo: Google Maps.
The shop needs good quality donations such as clothing, accessories, gifts, toys, household items, and shoes. It raises funds to support vital services for older people, including the charity’s free and confidential national advice line and telephone friendship services.

Global Recycling Day celebrates the importance of recycling and protecting the planet.

