Age UK Leighton Buzzard shop appealing for new volunteers to join the team

After reopening following the coronavirus crisis, charity shops need volunteers more than ever, which is why the Age UK shop in Leighton Buzzard is appealing to local people to sign up to help out.

The appeal comes as part of Volunteer’s Week 2021, which runs in June, and celebrates people that give up their time, whilst inspiring others to get involved to help make a difference.

Age UK shops help raise vital funds for the Charity’s work and services supporting older people, which have been a lifeline for older people during lockdown and throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Age UK, Leighton Buzzard. Photo: Google Maps.

Cathie Cassidy, Manager at the Age UK Leighton Buzzard shop, said: “We know that coronavirus has bought about many challenges for our volunteers and this has sadly left us with a reduced number. The Age UK Leighton Buzzard shop is reliant on the support and time given to us by volunteers and we are urgently appealing to people in and around our local area to join our team and help out by volunteering in the shop.

“We also know that many people may now be affected by new challenges from either redundancy or furlough and we offer a range of volunteering opportunities to those who may be impacted. We can offer taster sessions for those looking to get a flavour of what’s involved. So if you’re looking to develop new skills or simply make new friends, please give the Age UK Leighton Buzzard shop a call on 01525 852069.

"Even small amounts of time can really make a huge difference.”

Whether people want to learn new skills, keep busy after being furloughed or losing work due to the pandemic, or meet new people, Age UK shops offer a range of roles and time slots in order to fit around busy lives. Covid secure measures are in place in every shop to help keep staff, volunteers and customers safe.

Volunteers can support the shop in a range of activities, both behind the scenes and on the shop floor, including serving customers and creating displays, managing stock donations and assisting with shop administration.

Janice Campbell, a volunteer at the Age UK Leighton Buzzard shop, said: “Volunteering with the Age UK shop is really enjoyable. As well as doing a variety of different tasks in the shop, I meet new people every day. I have made good friends with both the shop team and people in the local community and would encourage anyone thinking of signing up to give volunteering a go. It’s great to know you are making a difference and giving something back.”

To find out more about Age UK’s shops and how you can help, please visit www.ageuk.org.uk/shop-volunteer get in touch with the AgeUK Leighton Buzzard shop on 01525 852069.

Older people are among those hit hardest by the pandemic and Age UK’s services national and local services have been a lifeline for thousands of older people and their families. The Charity is supported by a network of volunteers across the country and will be honouring the work they do this Volunteer’s Week by posting thank you messages and success stories alongside the hashtag #ProudToBeAgeUK.