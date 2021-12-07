Ageing Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre in Linslade set for closure as council eyes new multi-million pound replacement at Clipstone

Plans for a new multi-million pound leisure centre in the Leighton Buzzard area have been unveiled which would coincide with the closure of the ageing Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre in Linslade, a meeting heard.

The replacement premises would include an eight-lane swimming pool and would be built at the Clipstone housing area, part of the east of Leighton Linslade development, Central Bedfordshire Council' s executive was told today (Tuesday).

It would be designed "to meet the current and future needs of the area," according to Conservative Sandy councillor Tracey Stock, who's the executive member for health, wellbeing and communities.

The Tiddenfoot main pool

She described Tiddenfoot as being "at the end of its useful life" saying the premises is 40 years old and needs a new centre to replace it.

CBC spent around £300,000 as recently as April 2020 to provide new showers, LED lighting and flooring, more hair dryers and air conditioning for the gym and in the café area. Back in 2014 it had been relaunched as [email protected] following a £2m investment by the council.

Some sports facilities at Cedars Upper School will continue to be made available to the local community, explained councillor Stock.

A 12-week consultation is set for next March. The proposal was unanimously agreed by CBC's executive. More to follow.