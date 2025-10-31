Alert over scam callers posing as council workers in Central Beds

A warning has been issued by Central Beds Council over scam callers posing as members of its Building Control Team.

It reports a number of residents have contacted the council after receiving unsolicited telephone calls about external wall insulation.

The council suspects the callers appear to be taking advantage of recent news stories relating to installations under a Government Grant Scheme.

A council spokesperson said: “Our Building Control team do not cold call residents. Therefore, we are urging residents to act with caution if they receive an unsolicited call from someone regarding external wall insulation in their home.

“If you or anyone you know receives this type of telephone call, do not feel pressured into making a quick decision and always take a moment to consider whether any claims being made are genuine.

“If you are concerned about what you have been told, always seek expert advice from a reputable business before agreeing to any work taking place.”

If you receive a call that you suspect may be a scam, report it to the council by calling 0808 223 1133.

Please help protect others from falling victim to this type of scam, by telling your family, friends and neighbours about this alert.

