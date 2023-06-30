News you can trust since 1861
All the food hygiene ratings handed out in Leighton Buzzard so far this year

The Food Standards Agency hands out the scores on the doors
By Laura Hutchinson
Published 30th Jun 2023, 16:30 BST- 2 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 16:31 BST

Twenty-one businesses have been handed new food hygiene ratings so far this year.

The Food Standards Agency hands out the ratings from 0 to 5, which means:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurantA Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant
4 – hygiene standards are good

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

Here are the scores on the doors from January to the end of June.

Rated 5:

The Anchor at 1 Dunstable Road, Tilsworth, rated on February 28

Subway at Unit 7 Grovebury Retail Park, Grovebury Road, rated on March 1

Mandarin Inn at 51 Hockliffe Street, rated on March 15

McDonald's Restaurants Ltd at Watling Street, Hockliffe, Leighton Buzzard; rated on March 13

Papa Johns at 82 North Street, Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire; rated on March 6

McDonald's Restaurants Ltd at Billington Road, Leighton Buzzard; rated on February 28

Il Piccolo Ltd at 1a High Street, rated on May 23

Cod & Waffle Ltd at Unit 2 Greenfields, Theedway, rated on May 24

Red Naga at 1 Mill Road, rated on May 31

Rated 4:

Espresso Boutique at Unit 1 Greenfields, Theedway, Leighton Buzzard, Beds; rated on March 1

Oliver Hare & Co at 2 Hockliffe Street, rated on April 13

Jasmine House at 90 North Street, rared on April 26

Shan Shui Cottage, China Express, Pantai Asian Restaurant, at 8 High Street, rated on May 10

Lime Tree, at 60 North Street, rated on May 17

BINN at Watling Street, Hockliffe, rated on May 24

Rated 3:

The Pantry, at 44b-44d High Street, rated on January 19.

New Himalaya at 74-78 North Street, rated on February 14

Sky 8 at 12 Bridge Street, rated on April 13

Turkish Delight at 5 Wing Road, Linslade, rated on April 19

Dragon Inn, at 40-42 North Street, Leighton Buzzard, rated on April 27.

Rated 2:

Laurens Kitchen, at High Street Mews, 2 High Street, rated on January 19.

