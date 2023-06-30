All the food hygiene ratings handed out in Leighton Buzzard so far this year
Twenty-one businesses have been handed new food hygiene ratings so far this year.
The Food Standards Agency hands out the ratings from 0 to 5, which means:
5 – hygiene standards are very good
4 – hygiene standards are good
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – some improvement is necessary
1 – major improvement is necessary
0 – urgent improvement is required
Here are the scores on the doors from January to the end of June.
Rated 5:
The Anchor at 1 Dunstable Road, Tilsworth, rated on February 28
Subway at Unit 7 Grovebury Retail Park, Grovebury Road, rated on March 1
Mandarin Inn at 51 Hockliffe Street, rated on March 15
McDonald's Restaurants Ltd at Watling Street, Hockliffe, Leighton Buzzard; rated on March 13
Papa Johns at 82 North Street, Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire; rated on March 6
McDonald's Restaurants Ltd at Billington Road, Leighton Buzzard; rated on February 28
Il Piccolo Ltd at 1a High Street, rated on May 23
Cod & Waffle Ltd at Unit 2 Greenfields, Theedway, rated on May 24
Red Naga at 1 Mill Road, rated on May 31
Rated 4:
Espresso Boutique at Unit 1 Greenfields, Theedway, Leighton Buzzard, Beds; rated on March 1
Oliver Hare & Co at 2 Hockliffe Street, rated on April 13
Jasmine House at 90 North Street, rared on April 26
Shan Shui Cottage, China Express, Pantai Asian Restaurant, at 8 High Street, rated on May 10
Lime Tree, at 60 North Street, rated on May 17
BINN at Watling Street, Hockliffe, rated on May 24
Rated 3:
The Pantry, at 44b-44d High Street, rated on January 19.
New Himalaya at 74-78 North Street, rated on February 14
Sky 8 at 12 Bridge Street, rated on April 13
Turkish Delight at 5 Wing Road, Linslade, rated on April 19
Dragon Inn, at 40-42 North Street, Leighton Buzzard, rated on April 27.
Rated 2:
Laurens Kitchen, at High Street Mews, 2 High Street, rated on January 19.