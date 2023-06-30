All the food hygiene ratings handed out in Leighton Buzzard so far this year

Twenty-one businesses have been handed new food hygiene ratings so far this year.

The Food Standards Agency hands out the ratings from 0 to 5, which means:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant

4 – hygiene standards are good

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

Here are the scores on the doors from January to the end of June.

Rated 5:

The Anchor at 1 Dunstable Road, Tilsworth, rated on February 28

Subway at Unit 7 Grovebury Retail Park, Grovebury Road, rated on March 1

Mandarin Inn at 51 Hockliffe Street, rated on March 15

McDonald's Restaurants Ltd at Watling Street, Hockliffe, Leighton Buzzard; rated on March 13

Papa Johns at 82 North Street, Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire; rated on March 6

McDonald's Restaurants Ltd at Billington Road, Leighton Buzzard; rated on February 28

Il Piccolo Ltd at 1a High Street, rated on May 23

Cod & Waffle Ltd at Unit 2 Greenfields, Theedway, rated on May 24

Red Naga at 1 Mill Road, rated on May 31

Rated 4:

Espresso Boutique at Unit 1 Greenfields, Theedway, Leighton Buzzard, Beds; rated on March 1

Oliver Hare & Co at 2 Hockliffe Street, rated on April 13

Jasmine House at 90 North Street, rared on April 26

Shan Shui Cottage, China Express, Pantai Asian Restaurant, at 8 High Street, rated on May 10

Lime Tree, at 60 North Street, rated on May 17

BINN at Watling Street, Hockliffe, rated on May 24

Rated 3:

The Pantry, at 44b-44d High Street, rated on January 19.

New Himalaya at 74-78 North Street, rated on February 14

Sky 8 at 12 Bridge Street, rated on April 13

Turkish Delight at 5 Wing Road, Linslade, rated on April 19

Dragon Inn, at 40-42 North Street, Leighton Buzzard, rated on April 27.

Rated 2: