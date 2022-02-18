All trains between Milton Keynes Central and Euston suspended due to Storm Eunice

Network Rail has cancelled all trains in and out of London Euston due to Storm Eunice.

All lines are suspended affecting services between Euston and Milton Keynes until further notice.

The message to passengers is ‘DO NOT TRAVEL’ today as the railway network is being battered by gale force winds.

All lines are suspended affecting services between Euston and Milton Keynes until further notice

Rapid response teams are clearing fallen trees and debris which are blocking lines in multiple locations on the West Coast main line.

The latest updates on the travel disruption can be found hereTo see how Network Rail is working flat out to get passengers and freight moving again you can visit the @NetworkRailEUS Twitter account.

James Dean, Network Rail’s West Coast South route director, said: “Hundreds of engineers are out in horrendous conditions trying to maintain and protect the railway from the onslaught of this major storm. Because of Storm Eunice’s severity we’ve had no choice but to close some routes as it’s too unsafe to run trains. I’d like to thank people for following our advice by not travelling today while we work flat out to clear fallen trees and repair overhead electric lines.”

Network Rail and train operators are working together to keep people safe. Teams will check all affected lines for damage before reintroducing services as quickly as possible.

People who had tickets booked for today will be able to use their ticket to travel on equivalent services over the coming days.

Those affected should check with their train operator for the exact alternative options.