All you need to know ahead of Leighton-Linslade Carnival on July 9

The event takes place on Saturday, July 9, with a theme chosen by public ballot of Musicals.

In 2021 as Covid restrictions eased it was deemed too soon to hold the usual carnival party in Parson's Close Recreation Ground because of the large crowds that would be anticipated, but the procession did go ahead. The previous year a virtual procession featuring children’s artwork was created on the carnival website and Facebook page.

But for 2022 carnival is back to its full glory, with the procession leaving Mentmore Road, after judging, at 11.30am and will follow the pre-pandemic route arriving at Parsons Close at about 1pm.

Leighton-Linslade Carnival 2021 procession. (Photo: June Essex)

The procession will feature the 2022 Carnival Court – Senior Princess Hannah, Princess Anabelle and Prince Soren – and will be led by the new Leighton Buzzard Philharmonic Marching Band.

There will be the usual funfair and rides in Parsons Close, and Luton & Dunstable Hospital Radio will be hosting the arena. For the timetable see here. Alongside the rides and stalls, there will be various food and drink outlets.

Mark Freeman, chairman of Leighton-Linslade Carnival, said: “It will be wonderful to have carnival back in Parsons Close again, with all the buzz that goes with it. We have a full programme in the arena after the arrival of the procession, showcasing local groups.

"We have rides and inflatables aimed at families, we have the Parsons Park Café and various stands providing food and drinks, we have stalls featuring local groups and businesses and we have a display of motor scooters once the owners return from stewarding the procession.

Procession route 2022

“After two years when local groups have been unable to fundraise, events like carnival are important to our community. Stallholders will welcome your support and your generosity by donating to carnival will allow us to help local groups nominated via the form in the programme. Donations can be made in collecting pots or by text and online.”