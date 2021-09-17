Amelia uses pedal power to raise funds for Leighton Linslade Community Foodbank

A kind-hearted schoolgirl used pedal power to raise £61 and donate items to the Leighton Linslade Community Foodbank.

Amelia Fitch, nine, who attends Gilbert Inglefield Academy, cycled 52 times (13 miles) around Astral Park and collected sponsors from friends and family.

Determined Amelia had previously failed her cycling proficiency test, but she didn't give up, so when she felt confident behind the handlebars she decided to use her new-found skill for good.

Amelia with her foodbank donations.

Amelia told the LBO: "All my friends could ride a bike and I couldn’t so I wanted to be able to ride a bike too. I enjoyed the achievement of being able to finally do it.

"My challenge went well but it was a bit rainy! I wanted to help the foodbank because I knew after Covid that lots of families were struggling with money."

After completing her super cycling challenge, Amelia then asked her mum, Hayley, if she could take her shopping to buy items for the foodbank.

Hayley said: "Purchasing items from a local supermarket was a learning experience as Amelia used a calculator to check the cost of every item - she realised that by buying the supermarket's 'own brands' she could save money and have more spending power."

Amelia added: "I gave thought to what would be useful and what would be needed by the people I wanted to help."

The items chosen were exactly what are included in food parcels, and Amelia included the receipt she received with the total cost being £60.80.

Rosie George, of Leighton Linslade Homeless Service and Leighton Linslade Community Foodbank, said: "Leighton Linslade Homeless Service has run Leighton Linslade Community Foodbank for some years with demand for food parcels having increased as the challenges of the pandemic continue to impact families and individuals in our community.

"We greatly admire the way Amelia appreciated the importance of budgeting and keeping her purchases to the money she had raised but most importantly, for the kindness she has shown for people she will never meet but who will undoubtedly be grateful for food parcels they receive.

"COVID 19 has brought about a lot of worry for people who, pre-pandemic, felt financially secure. Leighton Linslade Community Foodbank has been the essential help for many and we continue to be able to help because of people who recognise the situation.

"For a child of nine, the dedication shown and the success achieved is remarkable."