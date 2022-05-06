Amore Bakery Cupcake Classes have made a triumphant return, offering delightful decorating sessions for every occasion, be it a children's party or a hen do.

The business was limited to online sessions during lockdown, but now families and friends can visit its hub in Great Billington to enjoy an arty adventure.

Lina Benfeito, party organiser, said: "It's lovely to have the children back, and adults too - we've got some Father's Day classes coming up.

Amore Bakery Cupcake Classes

"I'm always feeling creative and love themed parties - we've had superheroes, art, and Disney."

During lockdown, Lina ran online tutorials and dropped cupcake decorating kits to people's homes.

However, she had to "be creative" as she wasn't able to provide all her party tools, such as edible glue - "we needed a little bit of water on the finger to stick things down!"

Luckily, since Easter, parties have been back in full swing at Amore Bakery's vintage trailer, Great Billington, and Lina says it has been lovely to welcome smiling faces one again.

Amore Bakery Cupcake Classes

Guests can each decorate four cupcakes with fondant, piping bags buttercream, while there are also special packages on offer such as afternoon tea and food from Amore Pizzeria.

Lina said: "We've been stuck in lockdown for all this time and had a horrible two years.

"Come with a friend, some people bring their mums, just come and do something creative and fun to switch off from life for a couple of hours."

Lina is married to Paulo of Amore Pizzeria, Leighton Buzzard, and the family opened Amore Bakery in 2010.

The business provides companies with branded cupcakes for special events and exhibitions, while it also offers tummy-pleasing goodies including macaroons and brownies.

Lina then launched her cupcake classes in 2012 as she used to work as a nursey nurse and loves working with little ones.

Looking to the future, Lina added: "There's not much for children to do locally, so it would be lovely to do art therapy classes, as well as the cakes."