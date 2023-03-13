Anger over plans to build commercial units on 'vital community park' in Leighton Buzzard

Campaigners are protesting proposals to build two large commercial units on "vital" community space.

The Roman Gate Action Group is urging peole to oppose the plans which would see the units built on land at Aurora Rise.

They say the space is well-loved and used as a park by the nearby community, who would be "devastated" to see it go.

Roman Gate Action Group

But developers Litton Properties Ltd and Arnold White Group Ltd, who submitted the plans to Central Beds Council (CBC) say their vision would create a "dynamic, community space" and "grow employment" – with a larger play area and space for dog walkers.

The Roman Gate Action Group said: "We are demanding the application be withdrawn and the land handed over to CBC as permitted in the Section 106 agreement for the Roman Gate development. The park played a critical role for residents during the Covid-19 lockdown, providing people with an escape which was crucial to residents' health and wellbeing."

Judith Stallworthy, who lives in Greenfields, said: “We’re in the middle of planning our annual easter egg hunt we hold in the field. What am I going to tell the kids? We will be devastated if we lose our open space.”

The application proposes both units will be subdivided internally into smaller units – seven in unit one and eight in unit two – that individually provide mezzanine floors. Meanwhile, there would be 38 parking spaces at unit one, including 11 EV spaces, and 45 at unit two, including 16 EV spaces.

A 540 sqm play area has also been included near unit two, with buggy parking and dog walking, although final design is "subject to confirmation".

A full planning application for the site was originally submitted in February 2022, but was withdrawn and resubmitted.

AWGroup and Litton Properties say the parcel of land is “at present, undeveloped, vacant grassland leftover from residential development to the south”.

They added: "The most recent design has been substantially amended following the previously withdrawn scheme, in light of concerns raised by local residents.

"The proposed units have been reduced by 25 per cent, with a deliberate reduction in length. This reduction allows for the creation of more landscaped areas of open space to the west of the site, which will be made available for public access.

"The existing play area would not only be replaced, but enlarged by approximately 23 per cent, offering much improved facilities in a larger, dedicated space. Dog walkers would also be welcomed in a designated area of open space, allowing dogs to run freely without affecting the children’s play."

Articulated vehicles are "not proposed to access and deliver to the buildings", with the units boasting "energy-saving materials and design".

The developers added: "The units in this development would predominantly be E class uses, such as indoor sport, recreation and fitness, creche or day nurseries, professional services, such as small consultancy businesses, groups of individuals expanding their remote working space, or food and drink sales. This development would therefore provide much needed commercial and employment opportunities."