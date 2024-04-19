The affected area in Leighton Buzzard. Picture: Anglian Water

Anglian Water has apologised to its customers in Leighton Buzzard as it works to fix the low water pressure in the town.

But while it said it couldn't give a confirmed date for when things would be back to normal, it did say residents would see a ‘noticeable difference’ soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “We’re sorry that some customers in Leighton Buzzard may be experiencing low water pressure. Our engineers are working hard to get things back to normal, but this has to be done gradually.