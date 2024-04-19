Anglian Water 'sorry' for low pressure problems in Leighton Buzzard – but promises 'noticeable difference' over weekend

The company could not give an exact date for when the problem would be fixed
By Olivia Preston
Published 19th Apr 2024, 15:33 BST
The affected area in Leighton Buzzard. Picture: Anglian WaterThe affected area in Leighton Buzzard. Picture: Anglian Water
Anglian Water has apologised to its customers in Leighton Buzzard as it works to fix the low water pressure in the town.

But while it said it couldn't give a confirmed date for when things would be back to normal, it did say residents would see a ‘noticeable difference’ soon.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “We’re sorry that some customers in Leighton Buzzard may be experiencing low water pressure. Our engineers are working hard to get things back to normal, but this has to be done gradually.

"Residents should see a noticeable difference by tomorrow morning, with further improvements over the weekend. We’d like to thank everyone in Leighton Buzzard for bearing with us while we fix this.”

