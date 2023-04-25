News you can trust since 1861
Appeal for witnesses after child hurt in Leighton Buzzard collision

By Lynn Hughes
Published 25th Apr 2023, 15:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 15:13 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses

Beds police are appealing for witnesses after a child was injured on a Leighton Buzzard road on Sunday.

A spokesman said: “On Sunday (23 April) at around 4.20pm, we were called to reports of a collision between a child and vehicle on Whinchat Gardens, Leighton Buzzard.

“One child was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

“An investigation is ongoing, and if anyone has any information call 101 and quote reference 246 of 23 April.”