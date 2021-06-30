Appeal launched for missing teenager last seen in Leighton Buzzard

Police looking to track down 15-year-old Willow

By News Reporter
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 4:28 pm

Bedfordshire Police is seeking the public's help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Willow Fisher was last seen in Leighton Buzzard yesterday (Tuesday) at 9pm.

She is described at 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build, with brown hair and wearing a full grey tracksuit.

Willow Fisher

If you have any information report online https://crowd.in/Z0bY88 or call 101, quote reference MPC/1314/21

