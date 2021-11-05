Appeal to help young Leighton Buzzard family rebuild their lives after microwave explosion causes devastation

A fundraising page has been set up to help a young Leighton Buzzard family rebuild their lives after the contents of their flat was destroyed by a microwaveexplosionearlier this week.

Leanne Heppleston, of Leighton Buzzard, set up the page after her daughter-in-law's flat, on Sandhills - that she lives in with her seven-week-old son - was devastated by the fire on Monday (November 1).

Claude, 23, was sterilising her son's bottles in the microwave, and when she returned to the kitchen it was filled with steam and the microwave was on fire, fortunately she managed to escape with her son, Kai.

The flat was destroyed by a microwave explosion earlier this week

Leanne says the family lost everything in the flat and so she set up the fundraising page to help them rebuild their lives and take some of the pressure off her daughter-in-law.

She said: "They lost everything, they made that into their first family home and now have nothing.

"When I got to the flat the fire had been put out. The fire didn't reach their rooms but there was smoke damage through the whole flat, nothing was salvageable.

"No alarm went off in the flat or the building, there is an investigation looking into that.

The fire happened on Monday

"I understand that the next day Bedfordshire Pilgrims Housing Association carried out checks on a number of their properties.

"It was housing association flat and they have not been homed yet - they were offered somewhere 45 minutes away but Claude couldn't take it [as they need to stay in Leighton Buzzard], they are both living with me. They could be out of the flat until April/May.

"All they have is the clothes they were wearing so I wanted to set up this page to help them with anything they need, but mainly to furnish their new home when they get one as they lost everything.

"The community spirit has been amazing, we have had so many donations, a cot, clothes, toys, we have been overwhelmed and humbled by people's kindness."

To support the family visit: www.gofundme.com/f/w5vkyh-help-a-young-family-rebuild-their-home.