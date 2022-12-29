Approval given for care home extension in green belt near Leighton Buzzard

The project involves the partial demolition of Orchard Lodge Care Home in Tilsworth and an extension to the two-acre Stanbridge Road premises.

Part single storey and partially two-storey, the 28-bedroom building is a non-designated heritage asset in the greenbelt, according to a report to Central Bedfordshire Council’s development control committee (December 21).

“The frontage part of the care home building, a former vicarage, would be retained,” explained the report.

Orchard Lodge Care Home. Photo:Google

“A basement area is proposed to contain other facilities, such as a laundry and kitchen.”

Planning officer Peter Vosper said: “A revision of the proposal was received for the omission of two bedrooms at first floor level of the extension.

“The proposed increase in rooms was reduced from 34 to 32 as a result. Full planning permission is sought for the partial demolition of the care home building and with a two-storey extension at the back.

“The overall increase will make a small contribution to meet the shortfall of care home places in Central Bedfordshire. It’s not considered inappropriate in the greenbelt.

“Part of the land is occupied by the scheduled ancient monument and garden, known as Warren Knoll motte-and-bailey castle.

“There’s no objection over the development’s impact on this historic environment or the Grade I listed All Saints’ Church.

“The layout will be compatible with the retained vicarage building.

"There aren’t significant effects on the features associated with the Chilterns Beechwoods special area of conservation.”

Planning consultant for the applicant Ian Taylor told the committee: “The journey to this point has been long and involved, having first approached the planning department in June 2020.

“Since then, the initial design has been thoroughly revised to address the many designation considerations of this site and project,” he said.

“The proposal is now all the better for this process.

"After Historic England advice, the applicant produced a complete redesign to accommodate a whole raft of recommendations leading to the current scheme.

“That productive design procedure has realised a development which is acceptable to those main interested parties.

“The facility will contribute to addressing an identified shortfall in care home places locally, while significantly improving the accommodation offer for residents.

“This situation is achieved while maintaining the setting of the historic environment, the greenbelt, and the amenities of neighbours, as well as aligning the material planning considerations.

“Acceptability’s been realised for the scheme which enlarges the care home for this most sensitive of locations.”

The scheme would have limited impact on the amenity of neighbouring and future occupants, and is acceptable in highway terms, added the report.