Armed Forces heroes in Bedfordshire to get free bus travel over Remembrance weekend

The company has confirmed the UK-wide offer will be available on all its bus services for military, cadets, and ex-military personnel across Bedfordshire for Remembrance Weekend.The operator is offering free travel to any serving personnel in uniform, or with proof of a military ID card, veterans wearing medals or veterans' badge, and cadets in uniform attending remembrance services. This is also offered by the operator during Armed Forces weekend each year.Remembrance Weekend is a chance for the public to show support for the men and women who make up the cadet and Armed Forces community, from currently serving troops to Service families, veterans and cadets.

Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, said: “As a group, Stagecoach is proud to show its support for our military personnel past and present. “We often talk about being at the heart of our communities, but it is the men and women of our armed services who put their lives on the line to protect those communities.“That’s why we’re delighted the Veterans Employee Network have successfully agreed a Stagecoach-wide commitment to offer free travel for all military and ex-military personnel and cadets on Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day.“We all owe a debt of gratitude to those who put themselves forward to defend our freedoms and way of living, and so we are proud to do our bit on these very special days.”Sam Berkson, National Account Manager for Defence Relationship Management said: “I’d like to thank Stagecoach for this public and very visible commitment to the Armed Forces community. It is clear that Stagecoach recognises the benefits of being a Forces-friendly employer and I look forward to their continued support for Defence and advocacy for its people.”The commitment to free travel for the Armed Forces is supported by Stagecoach’s employee-led Veterans NetworkStagecoach has also been a member of the Armed Forces Covenant since March 2015. Recently, the operator was awarded Silver by the Armed Forces covenant for its commitment to the community.