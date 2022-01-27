Arwen Newband and Anna Le Hair to perform at Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre

Leighton Buzzard Music is delighted to welcome artists Arwen Newband (violin) and Anna Le Hair (piano) to the Library Theatre.

The accomplished Hertfordshire-based duo will perform on February 19 and have confirmed their full programme, listed below:

Domenico Gallo - Sonata in G

Arwen Newband (violin) and, right, Anna le Hair (piano).

Beethoven - Sonata Opus 30 no. 3

Smetana - From My Homeland

Stravinsky - Suite Italienne

Elgar - Sonata Op 82

A Leighton Buzzard Music spokesman said: "You may wonder: who's Domenico Gallo? Well it appears that he is the origin of the early 18th century tunes on which Stravinsky based his scintillating ballet, Pulcinella.

"It was previously thought that the tunes were by Giovanni Pergolesi. Stravinsky made his own arrangement for violin and piano of his Pulcinella score, and it will be fascinating to hear the tunes by Gallo in their original form as an 'aperitif'.

"The remainder of Arwen and Anna's programme is most attractive and varied, ending with Elgar's passionate and deeply felt Violin and Piano Sonata, one of a group of masterpieces he wrote at the end of his life, after the first World War- including the Cello Concerto, String Quartet and Piano Quintet."

Tickets will not be on sale at the theatre box office in the evening just before the concert, so residents should book tickets beforehand.

Due to Covid precautions the theatre audience seating will also be restricted to 85 seats.

The spokesman added: "So do make sure you book soon to avoid disappointment!

"We would also ask you to kindly wear a face mask when arriving and moving around the theatre.

"We are very pleased that we have been able to book these excellent artists at such short notice and we look forward to welcoming you to this concert."