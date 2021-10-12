As fears over lack of gritter drivers spreads across Britain, Bedford council vow town's streets will be OK

Bedford Borough Council has vowed the town's streets will be gritted this winter despite the country-wide HGV shortage.

According to The Sun, salt-spreading services are set to be hit this winter.

Heightened by the pandemic and Brexit, the nationwide shortage of HGV drivers has already been blamed for the fuel shortage and short supply of food on shelves in supermarkets.

At least the roads will be gritted

But the council - which has still been able to carrying out weekly bin collections - says it should be business as usual.

A borough council spokesman told Bedford Today: “We currently have no concerns about our ability to provide a comprehensive gritting service this winter.”

A spokesman for Central Beds Council - which struggled with garden waste collections due to the driver shortage - added: “We do not anticipate any difficulties in providing our gritting services this winter.”

Councils use contacted staff or bin lorry drivers to run salt-spreading vehicles during the winter.

The estimated shortfall of drivers in the UK stands at 100,000, with vacancies still not being filled fast enough.