Aylesbury Waterside Theatre announces summer lineup including special 20th anniversary We Will Rock You shows

Next month special showings of the famous Ben Elton musical are coming to the Aylesbury venue between 2 May to May 7.

Other 1980s nostalgia-fuelled musicals are on this summer’s slate, Jake Quickenden and Darren Day are coming to Aylesbury for a Footloose production.

Kenny Loggins’ classic number will be blasted out of the Aylesbury theatre between 9 May and 14 May.

WE WILL ROCK YOU by Ben Elton, set designer - Mark Fisher, costume designer - Tim Goodchild, lighting designer - Willie Williams, Churchill Theatre, Bromley, UK, 2019, Credit: Johan Persson

For heavy metal lovers who can’t get enough, Rock of Ages is coming to the Waterside from 24 May and 28 May.

Six, the internationally-acclaimed musical which debuted at the theatre earlier this year returns on 12 July and runs until 16 July.

This time weekend guests can hang around for a Queen of the Musicals After Show Karaoke Party at the newly-named Norman Bragg Studio.

Joe Pasquale as Frank Spencer, Scott Rylander (c)

Joe Pasquale is coming to Aylesbury when he takes on the iconic role of Frank Spencer in a live production of Some Mothers Do ‘ Ave ‘Em.

The squeaky-voiced tv star will be performing between 21 June and 25 June.

Award-winning director Guy Unsworth is overseeing the production of the 1970s classic.

Footloose - 2022 UK Tour - Photo Mark Senior

Family-friendly shows designed to get youngsters into the theatre are also on the agenda.

A live action Fireman Sam show comes on Sunday 1 May, organisers promise the show is suitable for everyone whether they’re aged two or 102.

Aimed at preschoolers, The Tiger Who Came to Tea is being shown on 1 July and 2 July.

More live workings of David Walliams best-sellers are coming to Aylesbury, his Gangsta Granny will be on stage from 28 July to 31 July.

Gangsta Granny 2021 by David Walliams, photo by Mark Douet

The Norman Bragg Studio is hosting some universal shows as well, the explosive and captivating Unbelievable Science show hosted by Morgan and West comes on Saturday 4 June.

Hexwood School of Sorcery brings magic to the studio on 25 August till 27 August.

As previously announced, 1990s icon and television host Ronan Keating is performing on Saturday 11 June.

Go West and Paul Young are also performing this summer on 23 May.

Friars Aylesbury shows have also been revealed, among the well-known bands performing are: The Flaming Lips on 30 May, Big Big Train on 2 September, Steve Hackett on 13 September, and Marillion on 24 September.

Tribute acts will also perform at the Waterside, timeless artists such as Luther Vandross, The Everly Brothers, Burt Bacharach, Johnny Cash and The Eagles will be covered.

Strictly Presents: Keeeep Dancing visits Aylesbury as part of its UK tour, 2020 finalist Maisie Smith, together with 2021 semi-finalist Rhys Stephenson and professional dancers dancers Neil Jones, Gorka Marquez, Jowita Przystal and Nancy Xu are confirmed.

Ellen Kent’s Tosca will be belted out on 26 April, and more nostalgia has been lined up with Sounds of the 60s Live with Tony Blackburn on 26 July.

Other acts coming to the Norman Bragg Studio include: a production of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde between 3 May and 7 May, An Evening with

Artist in Residence Peter Keegan on May 26 and comedian Mark Thomas on April 30.