Back to school fun heading for Leighton Buzzard market

There will be fun events and freebie giveaways
By Lynn Hughes
Published 1st Aug 2023, 17:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 17:17 BST
Get ready for some family fun in Leighton Buzzard

Leighton Buzzard Market is inviting families to pop down to the market for some back-to-school-themed fun this summer holiday.

The market, along with local charities and businesses, is hosting a free fun event for kids on Tuesday, August 29. There will also be some freebie giveaways.

Joining the event will be Razzamataz, leading a free dance-along session, local bookshop, Book, running children’s storytime, Rock Chorus Kids leading a singalong, plus free activities from Leighton Buzzard Ramblers, and Leighton-Linslade Town Council. The activities will be offered on a rolling basis throughout the day.The event will be held in the High Street and runs from 9.30am – 1pm.

Other events at the market this month include a farmers and producers market on August 19, a handmade and craft market on August 26 and Street Food Heroes on Sunday, August 27.

To find out more about the market and what’s on go to https://leightonbuzzardmarket.co.uk/about/

