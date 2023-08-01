Get ready for some family fun in Leighton Buzzard

Leighton Buzzard Market is inviting families to pop down to the market for some back-to-school-themed fun this summer holiday.

The market, along with local charities and businesses, is hosting a free fun event for kids on Tuesday, August 29. There will also be some freebie giveaways.

Joining the event will be Razzamataz, leading a free dance-along session, local bookshop, Book, running children’s storytime, Rock Chorus Kids leading a singalong, plus free activities from Leighton Buzzard Ramblers, and Leighton-Linslade Town Council. The activities will be offered on a rolling basis throughout the day.The event will be held in the High Street and runs from 9.30am – 1pm.

Other events at the market this month include a farmers and producers market on August 19, a handmade and craft market on August 26 and Street Food Heroes on Sunday, August 27.