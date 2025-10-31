BBC’s Repair Shop star joins art and glass workshop organised by Leighton Buzzard charity
Members of the charity’s ‘Young Creative Partners’ joined Matthew Nickels, the programme’s glass artisan and garden designer, Patrick Clarke for the event at the charity’s Leighton Buzzard Youth Club.
The workshop was organised to help prepare samples for 'The Children’s Society Garden’ that is due to be showcased at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in May 2026.
The ‘Young Creative Partners’ attending the workshop are all members of the charity’s Youth Clubs network in Central Bedfordshire, and benefit from a sense of belonging, wellbeing support, and opportunities to develop new skills.
Activities on offer have included the opportunity to collaborate on the garden design process with ‘The Children’s Society Garden’ designer to ensure their voices are at the heart of their charity’s Chelsea Flower Show garden design.
After being showcased at next year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show, the garden will return to the Leighton Buzzard Youth Club to become The Children’s Society’s first outdoor wellbeing space for young people where members will be able to speak with a trained practitioner or take part in weekly group sessions.