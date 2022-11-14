Beautiful artwork from Husborne Crawley pupils honours remembrance poppy

Creative pupils at Husborne Crawley Lower School held an Art Day to honour the remembrance poppy.

Students were split into house groups to explore the question 'What is Art' and try different challenges, whilst also discovering more about the flower and its meaning. Their objective was to use a variety of ways to share the poppy across the school and its community.

A Husborne Crawley spokeswoman said: "Children came up with some wonderful ideas, such as 'art is beautiful', 'art is something that makes you happy' or 'art is whatever you want it to be'.

Poppy art created by Husborne Crawley Lower School students.

"In one class children learned the techniques of watercolour painters. They tried their hand a mixed media and pastels to produce amazing individual pieces. Children then moved on to learn how to produce digital art with repeating patterns similar to Andy Warhol. This work was shared in our 'playground gallery' for all to see. In the next classroom pupils learned about pointillism and worked collaboratively to produce a pointillism poppy on textiles to be shared in our school entrance.

"Finally, the children faced a challenge that not all art produced needs to be permanent. Using our red football kits the children were asked to create a poppy; some chose to lay the shirts out, some chose to wear the kits and become the poppy themselves."

Meanwhile, the children also used recycled materials to make a trail of poppies to be displayed near the school sign. Following their creativity, the children came together to respect the two minute silence on Armistice Day.