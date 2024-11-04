Beautiful poppies on display in Leighton-Linslade to mark Remembrance Day

Beautiful poppy displays can be seen in Leighton-Linslade this November, as the town commemorates fallen wartime heroes.

The new pieces for 2024 include artwork at the gates of the chapel at Vandyke Road cemetery, and two panels that have been placed on the railings of the market cross with two knitted wreaths originally created back in 2022.

Residents will also be able to enjoy viewing knitted panels on the bridge over the River Ouzel, as well as at the Linslade Garden of Remembrance. These displays are due to go up within the next couple of days.

A Leighton-Linslade Town Council spokesman, said: "Weather permitting, all poppy displays will remain in place until after armistice day.

Poppy displays in the town for 2024. Images supplied by Leighton-Linslade Town Council.

"In particular, the town council would like to thank members of the Trefoil Guild, the local Knit & Natter group, and members of several WI groups, along with the individual volunteers who contributed poppies and helped create the new display panels."