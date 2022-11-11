Beautiful poppies will go on display in Leighton-Linslade to commemorate town's war heroes

Beautiful poppies will go on display in Leighton-Linslade to commemorate the town's brave wartime heroes.

On Thursday (November 9) mayor Farzana Kharawala welcomed members of the community to the White House to say thank you for donations of knitted and crocheted poppies. Following a campaign launched last winter, the council has been delighted to receive hundreds of donated flowers from talented members of the community.

Councillor Kharawala said “The level of detail in these knitted and crocheted poppies is wonderful – they are all different and that makes such an eye- catching display. On behalf of everyone, I would like to thank those who spent time and effort creating these beautiful pieces of art for us”.

The White House; a knitted poppy display; and the Mayor with the poppy creators. Image: Leighton-Linslade Town Council.