A Bedford College centre of excellence set to transform training and workforce development, has been launched in Leighton Buzzard.

The National College for Logistics (NC4L), based at a purpose-built facility and serving students across the Oxford–Cambridge Growth Corridor, was officially opened on Tuesday. (September 23)

The NC4L will be the UK’s leading dedicated logistics learning centre created in response to urgent demand from employers and the growing economic importance of logistics, warehousing, and supply chain management.

Developed in close collaboration with industry partners and experts, the NC4L is designed to deliver practical, high-impact training using state-of-the-art facilities and technology.

Students will gain hands-on experience through simulation software, warehouse and transport planning tools, and real-world logistics systems, ensuring they are equipped for the demands of a sector facing rapid digital and environmental transformation.

Yiannis Koursis chief executive of The Bedford College Group, said: “The NC4L launch signals a new era for logistics education in the UK. It is focused on delivering industry-relevant training that reflects the pace of change in automation, digitalisation, and sustainability. We're not just preparing individuals for jobs, we're building agile, future-ready professionals who can lead and adapt in a fast-evolving sector. It’s about creating meaningful career pathways and ensuring the UK remains competitive on a global logistics stage.”

The UK logistics sector currently employs over 2.7 million people and plays a critical role in everything from retail and healthcare to construction and e-commerce. However, it faces an acute skills shortage, particularly in roles that require technical and digital expertise. The new college is set to play a key role in addressing this gap by offering a broad curriculum that includes apprenticeships, adult education programmes, and employer-led Skills Bootcamps. These flexible learning options are tailored to both school leavers and career changers, with a focus on inclusivity, access, and progression into higher education or employment.

Robin Webber-Jones, Executive Director of Curriculum at The Bedford College Group, said: “The Bedford College Group is pleased to announce the launch of the National College for Logistics, which marks a transformative step in addressing the UK’s growing skills gap in transport, warehousing, and supply chain management. By working hand-in-hand with industry leaders, we’re equipping learners of all ages with the expertise, innovation and confidence to shape the future of logistics. This isn’t just a college, it’s a national centre if excellence, built for the demands of today and the challenges of tomorrow.”

Nikki Jones, Director for Business Engagement and Apprenticeships at The Bedford College Group, added: “Logistics is an amazing sector with so many opportunities and career paths.

"You could start an apprenticeship at level two and progress all the way to Operations Manager. This centre will provide that pathway, as well as bespoke training for existing workforces, up to high-level management. We offer apprenticeships at all levels to match the wide variety of jobs available. For anyone interested in logistics apprenticeships, come and talk to us, explore the sector, and we’ll help you find the right path and connect with fantastic employers."

More information on the National College for Logistics is available online.

