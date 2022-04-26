Bedfordshire and Luton service opens to help those suffering from birth trauma and loss

The service is open to all those who have suffered the trauma of losing a baby

Ocean is a new therapeutic mental health service specifically for women who have suffered the loss of a miscarriage, medical termination, a neonatal death or stillbirth or another kind of traumatic birth experience.

To coincide with Perinatal Mental Health Awareness week in May, the service is hosting a region wide webinar online on Friday 6 May which is open to members of the public and health professionals alike.

The webinar will be fully interactive and will allow people the opportunity to ask questions or talk about their experience and will explain how people can access the service and the kind of support they can expect to receive.

Dr Amada Spong, Principle Clinical Psychologist and Lead for Ocean across Bedfordshire and Luton explains why such a service is necessary and what she and her team hope to achieve: “The experience of birth loss or trauma can be devastating at any time in life but often people will feel they have no alternative than to struggle on alone. If lucky, they may have supportive family or friends. But we are here to say that there is professional help available.

“Most importantly, people should not feel as if they have to struggle alone.”

The Ocean service is for people living in the community and offers therapeutic support evidence for which demonstrates to have a positive impact on the vast majority of people that access it.

Dr Spong continues: “The crucial thing is, to seek help as early as possible.

“We do our best to offer an initial assessment within 28 days of someone making contact for the first time.

“We welcome people from all walks of life, and are committed to the principles of equality and inclusion. This includes people who identify as LGBT.

“It is perinatal mental health week in May, and so an important time to raise awareness of this issue. We look forward to welcoming people to our webinar then when they can find out more about the service and what we do.”