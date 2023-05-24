An animal rescue centre in Bedfordshire has launched an urgent appeal to raise vital funds.

National Animal Welfare Trust’s Bedfordshire branch is asking the community to help it kit out its newly built centre which is due to re-open this summer – a year after its dilapidated buildings were torn down to make way for modern facilities.

A spokesperson for the centre in Aspley Guise said: “It will be a vital resource for the local community as the cost of living crisis forces increasing numbers of pet owners to make some heartbreaking decisions to give up pet ownership.”

Pictured are Harley and Lottie, who both are currently with National Animal Welfare Trust

The centre is looking to raise £100,000 to cover the costs of the new build.

Centre manager Carley Farr added: “Our local community – from local businesses to individuals – have been helping us make a “pawsitive difference” to pets along the way by generously supporting our various funding appeals.

“And now we’re asking for help again – this time to complete our kit out so that we’re ready for the furry friends in need. From feeding bowls to a tumble dryer to wash cats’ and dogs’ beds and blankets, we’re looking for all sorts of new items to help these animals get off to a good start.”