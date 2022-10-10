A/Sergeant Ruth Honegan has been awarded the Police Officer of the Year award for her contribution to diversity, equality and inclusion in the county.

She was presented the award by Dr Stuart Lawrence – brother of Stephen Lawrence – and Dionne Johnson, vice chair of the National Black Police Association.

A/Sergeant Ruth Honegan, Dr Stuart Lawrence and NBPA vice chair Dionne Johnson

Ruth – a former vice chair of the force’s Diversity Support Group and part of the National Uplift Programme – said: “I am overwhelmed to have received this award. I have worked hard over a number of years to ensure our force is representative of the communities we serve and that officers and staff from those communities are supported when they join the force.