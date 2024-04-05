Bedfordshire farming leader says progress in tackling rural crime must continue

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

NFU Bedfordshire and Huntingdonshire Chair Freya Morgan was hit by ten incidents of rural crime back in 2020, including fly-tipping, theft and hare-coursing - where criminals organise for dogs to chase hares over farmland for large bets of money.

She spent around £12,000 at the time on increased security to protect her north Bedfordshire farm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This included erecting about 50 lockable gates, installing a £4,000 electric entrance gate and digging ditches around the farm to limit vehicle access.

NFU Chair for Bedfordshire and Huntingdonshire Freya Morgan.

She, and other farmers in the county, even resorted to hiring private security firms to carry out night-time patrols.

Mrs Morgan said: “I’ve had five crime incidents here in the last 12 months. Things have improved but there is still work to be done.

“Many farmers across the county have experienced similar issues to me.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“There has been some good collaborative work between the NFU, Bedfordshire Police, the Police and Crime Commissioner and MP Richard Fuller.

“Rural crime continues to be a major issue and the police need more funding but we have all worked together and secured some positive results for rural Bedfordshire.”

Mrs Morgan highlighted, as an example, how police across the country have been given greater powers to tackle hare coursing after sustained petitioning by the NFU and other organisations and individuals.

North East Bedfordshire MP Richard Fuller tabled a private members bill on hare coursing , following collaboration with the NFU.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new legislation came into effect on August 1, 2022, and helps to deter hare coursers by giving police forces the means to seize more dogs and by lifting the existing limit on fines.

On top of this, Bedfordshire Police’s Rural Crime Action Team has increased from six to ten, with one sergeant and nine police constables.

Mrs Morgan believes police communication with the rural community has improved, the online crime reporting system has become more effective and police officers and call handlers now have a much better understanding of rural crime and its impact than in the past.

With the Police and Crime Commissioner elections taking place on May 2, Mrs Morgan hopes the positive work to tackle rural crime in Bedfordshire will continue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police and Crime Commissioners have powers to set local policing priorities and budgets.

Mrs Morgan said: “Rural crime has such a big impact on people’s livelihoods, wellbeing and mental health.