Bedfordshire graduate and Radio 1 DJ to shine light on career during lecture

University of Bedfordshire graduate and BBC Radio 1 DJ Melvin Odoom is set to give a lecture on his career.

Melvin - who graduated from the university in 2001 with a degree in media performance and radio - burst on to TV screens just a year later as part of the Dick and Dom In Da Bungalow cast before moving on to present TV and radio shows across Kiss, MTV, BBC, ITV and Channel 4.

A part of the university’s ‘An Evening With’ public lecture series, a student panel led by the vice chancellor, Professor Rebecca Bunting, will pose questions to Melvin about his life and career - from winning the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special to presenting live from the BRIT Awards red carpet.

Melvin Odoom

The event - on February 10 from 5-6pm - is free to attend by registering through Eventbrite here

Attendees are able to submit a question for the panel to ask Melvin as part of the registration form. The event will take place virtually, with registered individuals sent a joining link ahead of the event.

Melvin said: “I am super excited to be spending the evening with the university, the place where my career in the media began. Bedfordshire still holds a place in my heart."