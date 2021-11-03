Bedfordshire residents challenged to take on the December Daily Dash for Sue Ryder

This winter, people in Bedfordshire are being encouraged to take on a ‘daily dash’ to keep active and raise funds for a good cause.

The December Daily Dash challenge calls on the public to get outdoors and run, jog or walk 5k every day in December, whatever the weather, to raise funds for Sue Ryder.

The challenge was founded in 2015 by Jackie and Mark Smith after Jackie’s dad received care from a Sue Ryder hospice at the end of his life. Inspired by the expert and compassionate care he received, they decided to set themselves a challenge to raise money for the healthcare charity.

Supporter Kerry Surkitt, who took part last year, said: "Although it can be very challenging to get out every day in the winter, I soon got into the swing of it. The December Daily Dash really helped to keep me motivated when it was cold and horrible outside."

Caroline Graham, director of fundraising at Sue Ryder, said: “December can be an incredibly busy and difficult month for many and the December Daily Dash is a great way to take some time out to think and reflect whilst raising money for an incredible cause.

“Whether you do it alone, with friends, family or your furry companion, every step you take and pound you raise this winter helps Sue Ryder to support people when it matters most.”