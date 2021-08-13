Bedfordshire Whisky Festival returns to Leighton Buzzard Railway

The 2021 Bedfordshire Whisky Festival will take place at the Leighton Buzzard Railway on Saturday, August 28, and this time there will be an extended range of gins, too.

After not being able to be held in 2020, this year’s festival will largely follow the successful format of the 2019 edition. There will be a greater selection of whiskies and other spirits, and a larger range of entry options.

Taking place from 10.45am until 4pm in the engine shed at Page’s Park, entry will be £2 for early bird ticket holders who book before August 15, and just £3 on the day. The expanded festival will this year use part of the outside yard surrounding the engine shed, too.

Around 60 whiskies, gins, spirits and premixed cocktails will be available, with prices starting at just £1 per taste. Soft drinks will be on hand for designated drivers and accompanied children, as well as a hot food stand from the popular Miss Kavita’s Kitchen.

Locomotives not being used in service on the day will be available to view, as well as the railway’s popular guided Engine Shed Show.

For those who wish to take a break from the drams, an enhanced train service will be in operation from Page’s Park Station, departing hourly between 10.30am and 3.30pm

Festival organiser Rocky Lancer said “I’m delighted that the Leighton Buzzard Railway have agreed to host the Bedfordshire Whisky Festival again in 2021. With all the profits being donated to the railway,

"I’m looking forward to many customers enjoying the day and supporting a good cause at the same time.”

