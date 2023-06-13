Bedfordshire’s Assistant Chief Constable calls time on career after 30 years in force

Bedfordshire Police’s Assistant Chief Constable has hailed “the best job in the world” as he leaves his hometown force for the final time.

ACC Sharn Basra finished the final shift of his a distinguished 30-year career in policing yesterday (June 12) - the majority of it been in Bedfordshire.

Born and bred in the county, ACC Basra has held a multiple positions across the force, from frontline policing and public protection through to major crime investigations.

He was recognised for his service at the force’s annual awards last week before hanging up his hat. Chief Constable Trevor Rodenhurst said: “Sharn has been an incredibly loyal, talented and dedicated public servant to communities across Bedfordshire.

“Sharn should be incredibly proud of everything he has achieved in policing and I am sure everyone here will wish him well for what comes next.”

ACC Basra said he would not change a single day of his career. He added: “Policing is the best job in the world and a big part of that is because of the people I have had the pleasure of working with.

“It has given me more skills than I could possibly mention, allowed me to serve my community and really feel like I have made a positive difference.”