Bedfordshire's councils: It's "extremely early days" in talks for new South Midlands Combined Authority

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bedfordshire's councils have said it is "extremely early days" in the discussion to join a new South Midlands Combined Authority.

On Monday (September 2) Jack Shaw, a local government expert, posted on X (formerly Twitter) that six authorities – Milton Keynes, Bedford, Central Bedfordshire, Luton, West Northamptonshire and North Northamptonshire, are considering submitting an “Expression of Interest for a new South Midlands Combined Authority”.

Jack Shaw told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): “The United Kingdom is one of the most centralised countries in the world and Labour has made devolution – distributing more power to local communities – a central plank of its approach to government

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Doing so will give local people, who know their area better than civil servants in Whitehall, more opportunities to shape their areas.

Borough Hall, Bedford (Image LDRS)

“In enabling local places to make decisions based on their individual circumstances, devolution will also improve the country’s economy – putting more money in people’s pockets and more investment for public services.”

The LDRS asked Bedfordshire’s three local authorities if they were considering submitting a “Expression of Interest for a new South Midlands Combined Authority” as was claimed on X.

Councillor Adam Zerny, leader of Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “The government has expressed a preference for further devolution. We await more information about exactly what this will mean for us. I have said publicly that I will be seeking the views of councillors at our Executive meeting on 10th September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Following that discussion, we will provide comment to the government, but this will not be a formal decision on devolution because we do not yet know what this will involve. We have good relationships with our neighbouring local authorities, and I will continue to discuss this with them on a regular basis.

“Our focus will always be on ensuring that any future arrangements align with the best interests of people in Central Bedfordshire.”

In separate statements, both Bedford Borough Council and Luton Borough Council said: “The government is yet to publish a new devolution framework, setting out the new powers and flexibilities available.

“This is extremely early days and we are looking at all options.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luton borough added: “But the best interests of the residents of Luton will remain our priority.”

The Local Government Association’s (LGA) website states that Combined Authorities (CA) are “far more robust” than an informal partnership or even a joint committee.

CAs are legally recognised as a single body but they don’t replace existing councils. 10 combined authorities have been established so far.