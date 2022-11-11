Beds Bucks and Herts Rotary Clubs launch urgent appeal to build homes in Ukraine before harsh winter sets in

Rotary clubs in Bed, Bucks and Herts are appealing for donations to build temporary housing in a war-torn Ukrainian village.

Members are supporting the Rotary Clubs of Ivano-Frankivsk and Kyiv-City in their urgent efforts to provide pre-fabricated modular homes for around 300 families. The parents and children are from Moshchun village, which has been devastated by fighting, and are desperate to return home.

A Leighton-Linslade Rotary Club spokesman said: "Moshchun has been described as 'the hero village' that stopped the Russian advance on Kyiv but was destroyed in the process. It lies northwest of Kyiv and saw heavy fighting in the early days of the Russian aggression with around 80 per cent of the village destroyed. Lives were lost, homes destroyed and hearts and minds broken. Many of the villagers want to go back home but have nothing to return to."

A family from Moshchun, and right, a devastated house in the village. Images: Leighton-Linslade Rotary Club.

The spokesman added: "Why so urgent? Because the first snows arrive in October and these families need to prepare for the long, harsh winter that is just a matter of weeks away.

"Our community has done so much already to help Ukraine and we are truly grateful for your support. With your help Moshchun village will become a symbol of hope and an example of what is possible when people all over the world work together to help those in dire need."

Each temporary home, complete with essentials like a fridge, beds, a heater, and tables costs USD 12,500 and can house two adults and two children.