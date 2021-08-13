Big Lunch returns to Leighton Buzzard, bringing great food and live music over two days

Tuck in to some great food and live music as the Big Lunch returns to Leighton Buzzard next weekend (August 21-22) - this time at Parson’s Close Recreation Ground for the first time.

The event runs from 11am-5pm on Saturday 21st and 11am-2pm on Sunday 22nd, and foods from around the world will be available with Ghanaian, Mediterranean and Mexican treats alongside Indonesian, German and Sri Lankan cuisines. If you’re looking for something a little sweeter, then there's crepes and churros sellers too.

To compliment the world foods, authentic Latino musicians Mariachi Tequila will be performing on the main stage on the Saturday at 11.30am and 2.30pm, as well as at 11.30am on the Sunday.

Big Lunch 2019

Joining Mariachi Tequila on the stage are local party band Revolve who bring some “glitz and glamour” to the event performing songs from the 50s through to the present day on the stage at 12.30pm and 3.30pm Saturday and 12.30pm Sunday.

For those who would prefer to bring their own food and enjoy the atmosphere or those who have purchased food from the vendors, additional picnic benches will be available throughout the weekend.

Further information about Big Lunch can be found on the town council's website; www.leightonlinslade-tc.gov.uk/events, via its social media channels or by calling the events team on 01525 631916.