Big Walk and Wheel schools’ challenge in Central Bedfordshire encourages youngsters to be more active
Pupils, teachers, and parents across Central Bedfordshire are being encouraged to walk, wheel, or jump on their bikes and scooters for the 2024 Big Walk and Wheel schools’ challenge.
Central Bedfordshire Council, with the support of sustainable transport charity Sustrans, is promoting the “national school challenge”, which runs from Monday, 11 March to Friday, 22 March.
Now in its fifteenth year, Sustrans Big Walk and Wheel inspires pupils to make active journeys to school, improve air quality where they live, and help them to discover how these changes benefit their world.
The challenge is open to all schools, it’s free to take part and there are daily prizes to be won. The idea is to persuade pupils, teachers, and parents to leave their cars at home and choose active travel for their school journey.
Councillor Tracey Wye, Executive Member for Sustainability and Climate Resilience at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: "The Big Walk and Wheel challenge is a fantastic way to not only get young people travelling to school in a fun and health-boosting fashion but to encourage their parents and carers to get active too.”
“Cycling or walking to school is a great way to start the day, and it has the added benefits of reducing car miles and easing congestion around schools, all of which help address carbon emissions and improve air quality.”
"My hope is that it will prove fun for all and inspire more families to leave the car at home after the challenge ends and make more journeys in a sustainable way."
Last year, 41 schools from Central Bedfordshire took part in the challenge, with families amassing 48,996 walking, scooter, and cycle trips over the course of the two-week challenge. This was a fantastic achievement and a target to beat this year. All lower/primary and middle schools in Central Bedfordshire are invited to sign up for The Big Walk and Wheel challenge.