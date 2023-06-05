News you can trust since 1861
Blue badge cheats in Leighton Buzzard and Dunstable face court action

Officers carried out checks at council-run car parks
By Lynn Hughes
Published 5th Jun 2023, 17:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 17:14 BST
Council staff targeted car parks in Leighton Buzzard and Dunstable
Council staff targeted car parks in Leighton Buzzard and Dunstable

Five drivers could face court action after a crackdown on blue badge cheats in Leighton Buzzard and Dunstable.

On May 26, the National Blue Badge Day of Action, Central Bedfordshire council officers checked blue badge permits in council-run car parks in the towns.

Officers examined 108 blue badges and found five instances where the badge holder wasn’t present. There were also four vehicles found parked in disabled parking spaces without a blue badge on display which were issued with parking charge notices

Blue badges allow a disabled person to park in a disabled bay. These bays provide a fundamental lifeline for disabled people, allowing them to live independently and go about their daily lives easier by giving them convenient priority parking spaces close to their destinations.

Councillor John Baker, Executive Member for Finance, said: "Residents have told us that they view parking enforcement as important for this council."

If you suspect someone illegally uses a Blue Badge, call 0300 300 8035 or email [email protected].

