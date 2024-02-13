Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An actor and friend of comedian Bob Monkhouse is to star as his hero in a film written about the TV legend – which will feature his Eggington home.

Simon Cartwright, 58, who also wrote the film, first met Monkhouse on one of his shows and wowed the great man with a stellar impression of him.

He is now seeking funding to make his feature-length film, called Silent Sincerity, which will delve into Monkhouse's inescapable wit, the struggles of his childhood and his writing partnership with Denis Goodwin.

Simon Cartwright outside the 17th-century Grade II-listed home which features in the upcoming Monkhouse film. Picture: Simon Cartwright / SWNS

The film will also feature locations connected with Monkhouse's life, including the 17th-century Grade II-listed home near Leighton Buzzard where he spent the last 28 years of his life.

Given Monkhouse used to joke that Cartwright played him better even than he himself could, he would seem perfectly equipped for the role.

Monkhouse's career as a comedian and actor spanned four decades, during which time he hosted game shows such as The Golden Shot, Celebrity Squares, Family Fortunes and Wipeout.

“I knew Bob for 18 years, up to his death, so I have a personal connection with him," Cartwright explained.

Actor Simon Cartwright in character as Bob Monkhouse. Picture: Jacky Summerfield / SWNS

“I first met Bob when I got onto his Opportunity Knocks show and had long admired him. I went on as an impressionist and did one of him, and we kept in touch until the end of his life. He was very good at offering help and advice - even on how to better my impression of him."

In the years since meeting his hero for the first time, Cartwright went on to portray him at the 2015 Edinburgh Fringe Festival in The Man Called Monkhouse, in Matt Berry's award-winning Channel 4 sitcom Toast of London and again in the 2016 film The Last Laugh.

In Cartwright's upcoming film, Monkhouse is reunited with Goodwin and thrust into the unexpected challenge of making peace with his former writing partner.

He says that with December marking 20 years since Monkhouse sadly died from prostate cancer, aged 75, now is the perfect time to get the film made.

“It has taken about two years to write, but here we are," he said.

“We’re hoping to make the film and I have written a new Bob Monkhouse play as well. It’s a labour of love. It’s not coming through a Hollywood production company, there are no dark reveals about his life.

“He has told his story in his autobiography, but the film is about reflecting on Bob’s character, his childhood and how it formed him as an entertainer. He’s still very highly regarded and respected today as one of the finest writers and technicians.

“It also tells the story of him and his writing partner Denis Goodwin. They were very industrious young men and wrote for lots of American stars who came over to the UK.

“The film looks at that relationship, that didn’t actually end very well. Denis left for Hollywood, jealous of Bob’s success, and sadly later took his own life.

“The film is about these two guys coming back together again, mending that friendship and finding some positives.”

Cartwright, who is currently touring the UK playing the role of another late comedy legend, Frankie Howerd in Howerd's End, hopes to begin filming later this year.

The film will also work in association with Prostate Cancer UK, raising awareness through credits and cross-promotion.