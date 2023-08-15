Bonfire night celebrations in Leighton Buzzard make a welcome return with laser light show

The night sky above Leighton Buzzard will once more light up to celebrate Bonfire Night this year.

Leighton Linslade Rotary Club had expected to debut its new eco laser light show in 2024, but the event has been moved forward to November 3 this year.

The fun family event is free and as well as the musical laser show down the length of the High Street, there will be a number of catering stalls and funfair rides for children to enjoy.

Scenes like this laser show at the Eden Project could be seen in Leighton Buzzard (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

The popular Bonfire Night fireworks extravaganza was pulled last year over fears it would not be the charity fundraiser it once was.

Speaking in March, the club said: “We’ve decided to discontinue this event because of the environmental impact of fireworks, the rising cost, difficulty in obtaining insurance, and the increasing risk of cancellation due to changing weather patterns.”

The new event, at a cost of more than £7,750 with a £5,000 start-up grant from Leighton Linslade Town Council, will be a laser light show in the High Street, set on a flatbed truck and projected into the night sky.

Environmentally safe smoke generators would be used to enhance the patterns and the lasers will be programmed to music and provide a feed to sound contractors who would strategically place speakers in the High Street.