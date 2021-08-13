Boris Johnson receives special gift for his son as Leighton Buzzard PCSO visits Downing Street

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was thrilled to receive a little knitted Beds Police teddy for his son when a Leighton Buzzard PCSO visited Downing Street recently.

Community Policing Team member Rachel Carne was invited to No.10 on July 27 after she was selected as a force representative, following a force award nomination.

Rachel was nominated by two members of staff for her community spirit and an initiative which brought together 250 community members during the first pandemic lockdown.

PCSO Rachel Carne at 10 Downing Street

After speaking with residents who were looking for something to occupy them whilst they shielded at home, and which could benefit vulnerable children and adults, Rachel came up with the idea of a knitting challenge.

Inspired by the rainbow paintings that were adorning windows throughout the country, Rachel launched her appeal in May 2020 for colourful knitted or crocheted 4-inch squares, via the community team’s social media pages.

The squares were then made into 50 cheerful blankets which were donated to vulnerable community members. Other residents knitted teddies or paramedic figures too.

Rachel said: “I had such an amazing afternoon meeting Boris Johnson and Priti Patel in the garden of 10 Downing Street. I was joined by about 40 other police officers from all over England and Wales.

“I spoke with both Boris and Priti about the work the community team had done to support the local residents through lockdown, and how some, who were feeling lonely and anxious, had enjoyed knitting various items for the children and other vulnerable people in the community.

“All the projects gave people a positive purpose. I also spoke about how the work would never have happened without the help of others in the community and local businesses who had supported us in bringing everyone together.

“Boris loved the little knitted police teddy I gave him for his son, which had a Bedfordshire Police ID badge with Wilfred’s name on.

“It was such an honour and meant so much to be selected by colleagues to go and visit Downing Street. It will be a memory I will always treasure, I was so happy!”