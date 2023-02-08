Boxing star Frank Bruno set to help Leighton Buzzard gym to celebrate its 10th birthday

Boxing star Frank Bruno is set to help a Leighton Buzzard gym celebrate its 10th birthday.

Anytime Fitness, located on Billington Road, opened its doors in February 2013 and was one of the first Anytime Fitness locations to open in the UK. Since then, it has supported thousands of people in the local community with their health goals and continues to go from strength to strength.

To mark this special occasion, the gym will be hosting a 10th birthday party on Wednesday, February 15 with club member Frank Bruno MBE in attendance.

Frank Bruno poses for a portrait (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

Frank, former Heavyweight Champion of the World, has been a regular visitor to the gym over the past decade and become a familiar face to of the members. The gym has worked closely with Frank over the last few years supporting and holding fundraising events for his mental health charity, the Frank Bruno Foundation, including a 24-hour boxing event.

The birthday event, which gets under way at 6pm, will be open to everyone and will have a number of special awards to acknowledge some of the members’ efforts the past decade.

“We’re excited to be celebrating this fantastic milestone for our gym,” said Del Stephens, franchisee at Anytime Fitness Leighton Buzzard.

“We are proud of the community that we’ve built here over the past decade and that our members have formed strong friendships. We still get a massive buzz from helping people on their health and fitness journeys.

Everyone from the Leighton Buzzard community is welcome to attend the birthday event on Wednesday 15 February at 18:00

“As an independently owned business, we have had many highs and lows during the past ten years. The Covid pandemic was a big challenge to the fitness industry as a whole and here at Leighton Buzzard, our team continue to provide the same high levels of member support and coaching and it’s been great to see so many old and new faces back to the club, for which we are very grateful.

"We’re looking forward to celebrating with everyone on February 15 and have Frank there with us who has been a consistent friend, supporter and club member of our gym and members for nearly a decade!”

The team at Anytime Fitness Leighton Buzzard pride themselves on the gym’s inclusiveness, as well as its broad equipment offering. Precor, the gym’s equipment provider, has been a key partner over the past decade and will also be in attendance and has provided prizes and goody bags for the event.

“Precor are proud to have been AF Leighton Buzzard’s fitness partner of choice for the last decade” added Scott Trinder, UK Sales Leader at Precor. “Much of the original Precor equipment is still in use today and it’s amazing to think the amount of people have used it to achieve their health goals and rack up the miles!