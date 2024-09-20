Brave Leighton Buzzard mum's canal walk charity challenge raises £1,530

Two-year-old Oakley who is recovering from an operation to remove a non-malignant brain tumour. Mum Jordan has done a fundraising walk to thank Addenbrooke's Hospital for their fantastic support

When Jordan Ephgrave’s beautiful son Oakley was diagnosed with a brain tumour when he was only one, her world collapsed.

But this brave mum soon threw all her energy into organising a canal walk charity challenge to raise funds for the hospital where he was being treated – Addenbrooke’s.

She, her cousin Annabelle Fleckney and five of her Aldi colleagues set out on Sunday (September 15) to walk 22 miles along the canal to Tring and back.

It took a punishing 10 hours – and pushed them to the limit.

Jordan Ephgrave (centre front) with her cousin and Aldi colleagues before the canal walk charity challenge which she says was about "resilience, friendship and the incredible power of community."

But Jordan says she wouldn’t have missed it for the world – and they’ve already raised £1,530 for Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust.

The super seven set off at 7.36 full of energy and excitement.

Jordan recalls: “At the start, we were laughing, joking, and feeling strong. But as the hours passed, the reality of the uneven ground and the warm weather hit us hard.

"The walk became exhausting, and we had to stop several times just to catch our breath and regroup. But through the fatigue, we leaned on each other—sharing stories, laughter and encouragement, determined not to let the pain break us.

“By the time we turned back to head home, our bodies were screaming for rest. Some of us were in so much pain that walking felt impossible. Our legs were heavy, and each step was harder than the last.

"But we never gave up. The thought of why we were doing this – and who we were doing it for – kept us going. No matter how much it hurt, none of us was willing to quit.”

When they finally returned to Aldi Vimy Road, just before 5:30pm, they were exhausted and sore.

But Jordan adds: “The sense of pride and relief was overwhelming.

"Crossing that finish line was emotional for all of us. It wasn’t just about the distance – it was about pushing through the hardest moments together and achieving something we’ll never forget.

"This walk wasn’t just about the miles – it was about resilience, friendship, and the incredible power of community.

“I can’t thank everyone enough for their generosity.

"I’m also grateful to our store manager, Ben Featherstone, who made sure we all had the day off, and to our area manager who gave us goodie bags filled with water, fruit, and snacks to fuel us along the way. Their support meant so much.”

Little Oakley, now two, had surgery in February to remove a slow-growing pilocytic astrocytomas tumour. But unfortunately, because it was so close to his optic nerve and pituitary gland, they couldn’t remove it all.

He had a seizure less than 48 hours after the operation – apparently relatively normal after brain surgery – but recovered quickly.

He’s has a big scar on his hairline and has to take various medications.

Jordan says: "We had the most fantastic care when Oakley was at Addenbrooke’s – and we still do now. He felt so at home in the hospital, which even has a lovely garden for children who get bored and love being outdoors, which he does.

"We know the money we raised will go to a very good cause.”