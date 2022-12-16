Breaking: A5 near Luton closed to allow Air Ambulance to land following collision

The A5 in Bedfordshire is closed eastbound between the B5120 Wingfield and the M1 J11A Chalton due to a collision.

Traffic is stopped on the A5 westbound to allow the air ambulance to land.

Advertisement

A National Highways Post on Twitter states: “The A5 is currently closed between the B5120 and junction 11a for the M1, following a collision involving two vehicles.

The A5 has been closed near Luton to allow an ambulance to land

"Emergency services are on the scene and motorists are asked to take an alternative route while the incident is dealt with.

“More information to follow shortly. Thank you for your patience.”

Advertisement