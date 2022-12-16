Breaking: A5 near Luton closed to allow Air Ambulance to land following collision
The A5 is closed between the B5120 and junction 11a for the M1
The A5 in Bedfordshire is closed eastbound between the B5120 Wingfield and the M1 J11A Chalton due to a collision.
Traffic is stopped on the A5 westbound to allow the air ambulance to land.
A National Highways Post on Twitter states: “The A5 is currently closed between the B5120 and junction 11a for the M1, following a collision involving two vehicles.
"Emergency services are on the scene and motorists are asked to take an alternative route while the incident is dealt with.
“More information to follow shortly. Thank you for your patience.”
> The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) is an air ambulance providing Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS) across Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire and Bedfordshire. It operates two helicopters, 365 days a year, from its bases at Cambridge Airport and Norwich Airport, covering over 5,000 square miles (13,000 km2) and a population of approximately 3.5 million.